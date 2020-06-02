Why we cannot endorse Akeredolu’s second term ambition – APC NWC

The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC has denied claims that it and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has endorsed the second term ambition of Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The party said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre-Isa Onilu on Tuesday evening in reaction to claims by a group which described itself as the “Unity Mandate Agenda” alleging that the Akeredolu has been “endorsed” for a second term by Oshiomhole and the APC NWC.

“This is indeed a grievous falsehood intended to create disaffection among our members,” the Party said in the statement.

It added that neither the National Chairman nor any member of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to endorse any aspirant.

The party said, “The APC is not in the business of endorsing aspirants. As a progressive party, our ultimate guiding principle is strict adherence to the tenets of participatory democracy.

“Our members in Ondo State and elsewhere should ignore this unfounded report. As we move close to governorship primaries in both Edo and Ondo States, it should be expected that mischief makers would do their worst to impugn on the process. As always, they would fail in this current campaign

“Our responsibility as the National Working Committee is to provide level playing ground for every eligible aspirant to contest for the ticket.

“The Party’s schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections have been released.

“Our focus now is to ensure proper screening of aspirants, due diligence and conduct free, transparent and credible primaries to elect the Party’s candidates for both elections.

“Our members should continue to count on us to provide responsible leadership and act strictly by the rules at all times.”