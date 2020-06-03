Apologize to Resident Doctors-Registered Parties Tell Gov Abiodun

By Adejoke Adejoke,Abeokuta

A league of Registered Political Parties in Ogun state has asked the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to tender apology to members of the Nigeria Medical Association over an alleged foul statement.

Recall, the governor had referred to Resident Doctor as irresponsible for asking for their right.

The Chairman of the league, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, on Monday in a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta insisted that it was a bad signal for the Governor to start his second year in office with quarrel with an organized body like the Association.

Oginni expressed amazement, saying that Abiodun who pretends to have spent so much in the fight against Covid 19 would openly come out to pick a fight with the soldiers needed at the front line to prosecute the war.

His words “It’s a bad signal for the Governor to start his second year in office with quarrel and disputes with an organized body like Nigerian Medical Association”

“It’s worrisome that a Government who pretends to have spent so much in the fight against Covid 19 will openly come out to pick a fight with the Soldiers needed at the front line to prosecute the war”, he added.

The Chairman hinted that the people of the state are worried about the Governor’s statement.

“We are afraid of another ” Constituted Authority ” If it happened to doctors and we keep quiet It may soon degenerate to Despotism. We hereby call on Gov.Dapo Abiodun to do the needful by making sure this situation arrested and nip in the bud.”

He added “In the same vein, we also wish to advice Gov.Abiodun to stop the habit of reading political meanings to genuine agitation and demands of his subjects. It’s more healthy and beneficial to the Governor to listen to Constructive criticism than listening to himself and sycophants around him.”