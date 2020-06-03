Court to rule on extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

Court to rule on extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:19 pm


Felicien Kabuga, a Rwanda genocide suspect

A key suspect in the 1994 Rwandan genocide was on Wednesday due to hear whether he is to be handed over to an international court.

Felicien Kabuga, born in 1933 or 1935, was tracked down to an apartment in a Paris suburb last month after more than 20 years on the run.

A United Nations court wants to try him on charges including genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to genocide and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors allege that he chaired a radio station that orchestrated killings and that he was involved in setting up a genocidal militia in the capital, Kigali.

More than 800,000 Rwandans, members of the Tutsi ethnic group and moderate Hutus, who tried to protect them, were killed in the genocide.

Kabuga appeared before the Instruction Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal in a wheelchair last week for a procedural hearing.

He denounced the accusations against him as “lies” and pleaded to be released on bail as he was “very sick’’.

If the Paris court approves his extradition to the custody of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, he can appeal to France’s top court, the Court of Cassation.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Washington’s withdrawal from WHO draws anger, opposition across globe
    36 mins ago

    Lockdown ease: FRSC records 81 accidents, 40 deaths in Lagos, Ogun
    41 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gombe records 7 deaths, says Task Force
    44 mins ago

    Covid-19: Foundation calls attention to safety guidelines, human rights abuses
    44 mins ago

    Appeal Court reserves judgment in Oyo LG leadership tussle suit
    50 mins ago

    NAF makes history with 1st operational mission all-female crew
    1 hour ago

    Covid 19: Is Ibuprofen another miracle cure?
    1 hour ago

    Troops kill more Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, recover weapons