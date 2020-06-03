COVID-19: Gombe records 7 deaths, says Task Force

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:08 pm


Coronavirus

Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19 says it has recorded seven deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, chairman of the taskforce stated this in Gombe on Wednesday while briefing newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that three deaths were initially reported, and the state recorded additional four recently, bringing the total to seven.

He said out of the seven deaths recorded, three were from community transmission because they did not have any record of travelling.

He said so far, there were only 23 active cases in the state that were on admission at Specialist, Federal Teaching Hospital and Kwadon Isolation centres Gombe.

He further expressed concern over the way people were conducting their businesses in the state without the fear of the pandemic.

Idris said the negative attitude of members of the public was worrisome because they were frustrating the efforts of the taskforce that was going round the communities for contact tracing.

“Members of the community were frustrating the efforts of taskforce who were out for contact tracing.

“Community transmission can only be checked if they cooperate with health workers who were out for contact tracing,” he said.

