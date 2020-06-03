Covid-19: Kogi to arraign lockdown offenders

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has warned that those who breach the lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area will have themselves to blame as they would be arraigned before a mobile court created for that purpose. Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication made this known in a statement.

Consequent upon the infection of two persons resident in the area with the dreaded Coronavirus disease last week, the State government imposed total lockdown on the Local Government effective 12 midnight Tuesday June 2nd. Fanwo urged residents not to flout the lockdown rules and expressed hope of coming out stronger in the Covid-19 crisis. The full statement reads

“The decision of the Kogi State Government to lockdown Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area is a painful one, but has to be taken to ensure effective Containment of the purported outbreak of Covid-19 in the Local Government Area.

“As controversial and disputed as the results of the FCT cases recorded for Kogi State are; we accept the fact that they are our citizens and live in Kabba as well as relate with people at the Local Government Area.

“In line with our commitment to public health management, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello has ordered a total lockdown of the Local Government to enable incident managers carry out contact tracing and massive testing.

“We urge our people to fully comply with the lockdown rules as violators will be arrested and tried by Mobile Courts deployed to different parts of the Local Government Area.

*Our people should persevere and obey all the rules of the lockdown which are in their best interest. We shall overcome this phase and come out stronger as a people.