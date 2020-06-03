Ighalo aiming to lift Man Utd after loan extension

Ighalo aiming to lift Man Utd after loan extension

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 8:48 am


Ighalo

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo hopes to lift Manchester United “higher and higher” after extending his loan deal at the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021.

Ighalo, whose initial loan spell from the Chinese Super League side was set to end on May 31, scored four goals in eight games for United before football was suspended due to COVID-19.

“I am buzzing and ready to go … the last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it (future).

“… Now I have extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I am committed.

“I am here until January ending. I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher,”he said.

United have nine games left to play in the league and are fifth on 45 points, three points behind Chelsea, with the campaign set to resume on June 17.

They have all but sealed progress to the Europa League quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over LASK Linz in the first leg of their last-16 fixture.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again.

“We did mention today there could be 15-16 games left before the season is finished… we’re working hard and I believe we’re going to do great.

“Everybody’s looking good. Running, working hard and playing football. Little two-a-sides and doing some ball work. Everyone is getting better and better,”Ighalo added.( Reuters/NAN)

