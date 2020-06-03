Internet fraud: Court jails 4 in Ogun

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, jailed three internet fraudsters for criminal impersonation and possession of documents containing false pretence.

Similarly, Justice Mohammed Abubarkar of the same Federal High Court, on Wednesday, convicted Adekunle Kassim Sobayo of involvement in internet fraud. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Other convicts: Tosin Simeon Abayomi, Ifedapo Ayeni and Daniel Nnorom, were found guilty of lone charges filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

They were awarded two months custodial sentence each.

While Abayomi and Ayeni were found guilty of criminal impersonation, Nnorom was convicted for being in possession of documents containing false pretences.

They had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges when read to them.

After pleading guilty to the charges, prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni prayed the court to convict them accordingly, hence their eventual conviction.

Justice Watilat also ordered Nnorom to restitute the sum of $830USD, as well as forfeit his Toyota Corolla car, one blue colour Nokia phone and black colour Iphone XX max to the Federal Government of Nigeria

Abayomi forfeited his Lexus RX 350 car and one Samsung Galaxy S9 to the government, and also restitute the sum of $100USD to his victim. Ayeni was also ordered to restitute N78, 792 to his victim.

In the same way, Sobayo was ordered to restitute the total sum of $2,390 USD, and forfeit his Iphone 6 to the government.