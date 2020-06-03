Kogi PDP Crisis: Party lifts suspension of Abubakar Ibrahim

,

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After weeks of rigmarole, there are indications that actors in the Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP crisis are sheathing their swords.

The IIcheke Ward EXCO in Omala Local Government Area in a rare U-turn on Tuesday lifted the suspension of Abubakar Ibrahim, an aspirant in last year Governorship election. The party made this known in a statement.

The Party said it was withdrawing its earlier suspension of Alh. Abubakar in the spirit of fairness and Justice.The letter lifting the suspension was signed by Idakwoji Sunday, Chairman and eighteen other executives of the Ward.

The denied ever at any time expelling the aspirant. Idakwoji noted after due consultations with the party leaders and stakeholders, the has withdrawn the suspension of the Governoship Aspirant.

It will be recalled that Abubakar, the second runner up in the controversial Sept. 3rd 2020 PDP Governorship primary was suspended by the Icheke ward Exco citing anti party activities. The group later converted the suspension to expulsion.

Abubakar insisted that he was being persecuted and that he was not given a fair hearing.