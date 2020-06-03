Kogi Police foil criminal attack

Kogi Police foil criminal attack

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 8:02 am


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has foiled a criminal gang attack on Idah and killed two members of the gang in a sporadic gun exchange. This was disclosed on Tuesday by William Anya, CSP Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the command.

Narrating the root of the encounter, Anya said a distress call was received that some hoodlums blocked a road in Idah town. Promptly, the Divisional Police Officer of Idah division mobilised his men with a combined JTF of CIvil Defence and Navy officers and proceeded to the scene.

On arrival they found the gang was led by a notorious kidnapper one Onucha Opia. Other members included Danlami Shuaibu and Aminu Opia. A gun duel ensued which eventually made the suspects to fled.

The officers later found the corpses of two of the gunmen Onucha and Danlami at Ona Road and Union Bank junction respectively. They have since been removed and deposited in the mortuary. A locally made gun and expended cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Anya said the police is still on the trail of other fleeing members of the gang. He urged members of the public to continue to give credible intelligence to the police assuring them of confidentiality and safety.

