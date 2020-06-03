Melaye ascribes legal victory to God

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The former Senator of Kogi West Dino Melaye has ascribed his legal victory at High Court 4 Abuja to the favour of God. Shortly after the verdict was delivered he took to his Twitter handle and wrote all glory be to God.

Melaye added a feather to his cap of legal victories. His recent victory is in a matter between the Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Senator Dino Melaye. The case was struck out Tuesday for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Goodluck A. S of Court 4 FCT High Court discharged Sen. Melaye in the criminal case involving Edward Onoja filed by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Melaye had on the 20th February 2020 urged an FCT High Court to strike out all charges filed against him, over allegation of providing false information to the police.

Melaye was indicted by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on two tallies of giving false information to the police. He was affirmed to have in April 2017, given false information to the police to implicate Edward David Onoja, at that point Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor. He accused Onoja of planning to kill him.

He, however, denied committing the offence punishable under Sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Melaye was also accused of giving false proclamation of realities in a telephone discussion with Mr Mohammed Abubakar, son of former Governor Abubakar Audu, with the goal of hurting the notoriety of Onoja.

After an exhausted process, on June 2nd the court ruled that Melaye was not guilty of the charges against him and was promptly discharged of the criminal case at court 4 FCT High Court.

On His exit from the court, the jubilant former Senator posted on His twitter page to celebrate His victory at the high court. ‘Again… to God alone be the Glory. The case Federal Republic of Nigeria v Senator Dino Melaye has this morning been won by TRUTH. Justice Goodluck of court 4 FCT High Court discharged me in the criminal case involving Edward Onoja filed by the AGF. God leads and l follow’He said.