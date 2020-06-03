Ogun police parade CBN Vandal,30 Others

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun state police command in its bid to curb crimes in the state has paraded Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vandal, Taiwo Abiola and 30 other suspects.

The suspects were paraded by the state Commissioner CP Kenneth Ebrimson. He revealed that the mobile policemen attached to CBN Abeokuta Branch while patrolling within the premises discovered a large quantity of armored cable, cut and placed at a gateway place by the lower part of the fence. Meanwhile the suspect was with the cable right inside the CBN premises. On sighting the police he tried to jump the fence but was arrested.

While speaking with journalists after the parade, the suspect confessed to have been to the bank three times; that the first time he went there he saw some aluminium which he packed and subsequently he had been cutting cables.

Arrested with him were Abdullahi Musa and Monsuru Abdullahi who are the receivers of the cable.

Also paraded were four suspected ritualists who got arrested. Herbalist Michael Ijomu who denied the demand for fresh hands said he only spoke in parables when his client came to consult him for money ritual. He said he meant “your palm is your money ritual” if he works hard. Idosu Matthew,Samuel Adegbola and John Feyisetan also confirmed that Micheal chased them away when they arrived with the fresh hands which they got from a supplier in Abeokuta with an agreement to pay #1million to the supplier.

Suspected cultist,armed robbers,attempted murderer and Indian Hemps producers were also paraded.

The suspects were: Toheeb Salami,Ibrahim Ismail,Michael Abiodun,Adewale Adeoye,Ibrahim Raimi,Bamidele Benson,Bolaji Oluwole,Muritala Azeez,Jamiu Rasaq. Recovered from them are: Live Cartridges, Single Barrel Pistol,locally Made guns,,Cut Double Barrel ,Indian Hemps.

In conclusion, the commissioner of police reiterated his readiness to fight crimes in the state.

He said “We are not going to rest on oars until the last criminal is sent out of the state.

He called on parents to warn their children to desist from any act capable of undermining the fighting spirit of security agencies.