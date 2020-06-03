Three to die for kidnapping, murder of consultant, LG chief in Rivers

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, presided over by Justice J. Kolawole Omotosho, has convicted five persons for murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal fire arms with three of the suspects sentenced to death by hanging.

The two others were sentenced to life imprisonment without option of fine

The Court also discharged and acquitted four persons.

The three persons who were convicted and sentenced to death were: Kingsley Chuku, Uchendu Elindam and Obinna Chuku, while the two convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment were: Godknowns Nworem and Promise Jim.

Those discharged and acquitted are Henry Elebiga, Destiny Wosu, Stanley Wosu and Elizabeth Chuku.

The nine persons were arraigned by the Department of State Security Service, DSS on 20th of September 2017 on six count charges of kidnapping.

They were alleged to have kidnapped one Dr. Alexander Akani, a Consultant with University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, on the 28th of June 2017.

The Consultant later died in their custody.

They were also convicted and sentenced for the murder of Mr. Deyspring Braide, a former Head of Personnel Management, HPM, Local Government Administration of Asari-Toru Local Government Area sometimes in July 2015.

Delivering his judgment in the trial that lasted three years, Justice Omotosho convicted the five suspects, discharged and acquit four others and prayed that God have mercy on their souls.

Speaking outside the Courtroom, Counsel to four of the suspects , Mr. Barango Tariah, said two of his clients were discharged, while two were convicted, stating that he would liaise with the family for any possible appeal.

Meanwhile, counsel to the DSS, C. S Eze declined speaking to Journalists.