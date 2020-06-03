Troops kill more Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, recover weapons

Troops kill more Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, recover weapons

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 1:43 pm


Nigerian troops

Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafya Dole (OPLD) have killed high ranking commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group during a counter attack against the terrorists.

The high ranking commanders lost their lives to Nigerian troops following a failed attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Firgi in Borno.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche explained that the Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders  were killed during operations by the troops on 26, May.

Enenche said the commander of the terrorists groups killed during the operations include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others with 72 fighters of the sect also neutralised in the attack.

According to him, others wounded with narrow chances of survival include some high profile commanders and fighters are, namelyamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters’ withdrawal which was in disarray.

“Furthermore, credible information indicates  that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses.

“Additionally, the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North-East security challenge.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages all troops of OPLD to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists,” he said

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Washington’s withdrawal from WHO draws anger, opposition across globe
    33 mins ago

    Court to rule on extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect
    39 mins ago

    Lockdown ease: FRSC records 81 accidents, 40 deaths in Lagos, Ogun
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gombe records 7 deaths, says Task Force
    47 mins ago

    Covid-19: Foundation calls attention to safety guidelines, human rights abuses
    47 mins ago

    Appeal Court reserves judgment in Oyo LG leadership tussle suit
    52 mins ago

    NAF makes history with 1st operational mission all-female crew
    1 hour ago

    Covid 19: Is Ibuprofen another miracle cure?