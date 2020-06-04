16 facts about Bamidele Olumilua (1940-2020)

By Nehru Odeh

Bamidele Olumilua, former governor of old Ondo State (comprising Ekiti and Ondo states), died about 3 a.m. on 4 May, 2020 in his Ikere-Ekiti hometown after battling certain illnesses associated with old age. .

Here are 16 facts about the man who Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State once described as a “man of integrity.”

1. He was born on 13 April 1940.

2. He hailed from Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

3. He was an evangelist.

4. He was the father of Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua.

5. He had a successful career in the civil service before joining politics

6. He was a former diplomat to Canada.

7. He served as governor of old Ondo State from January 1992 to November 1993 during the third republic under the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

8. His deputy was Olusegun Agagu, who later became Governor of Ondo State from 29 May 2003 until February 2009

9. His tenure as governor was, however, truncated when Gen. Sani Abacha-led military administration came into power

10. He joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998

11. He was appointed Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Board.

12. In August 2005, the PDP stated that he was no longer a member of the party.

13. He later became one of the founding members of the Action Congress (AC) party, formed in 2006.

14. He was appointed Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, during his first tenure in Office

15. As Chancellor of EKSU, he brought his experience as a seasoned administrator to bear in providing stability for the institution

16. Governor Kayode of Ekiti State celebrated him on his 80th birthday on Monday 13 April, 2020 when he described him as an exemplary politician, a role model to younger politicians and a father figure to members of the progressive fold. He also praised him for his contributions to the development of old Ondo State and for faithfully managing the resources put in his care during his tenure as governor.