Covid-19: Kogi rejects another case allocation

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The glaring hide and seek game between Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has not abated. Thursday morning the State government again denied knowledge of an additional positive Covid-19 case recorded for it by the NCDC.

The National Center for Disease Control earlier Thursday morning announced 348 new cases of Covid-19 with Lagos State recording 163, FCT 76 and Rivers State 21.

Delta, Nasarawa and Niger states recorded 8 cases respectively, Enugu 6, Bauchi, Edo Ekiti, Ondo and Gombe recorded 5 cases each, Banue has 4, Ogun 2, while Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra had 1 each to their names.

However, in a Facebook post by the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Saka, he said the ministry and indeed the state government wasn’t aware of the case, he described the new figure as a mere assumption.

“The purported New Case: We are not aware of who the patient is, where and when the Test was conducted.” health commissioner.

It would be recalled that there have been a running mistrust between the government of Kogi State and the NCDC over what the government described as fraudulent in the management of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. The government also accused NCDC of commercializing the pandemic, a venture that the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has promised not to be a part of.

The government on Wednesday at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting warned citizens not to patronize the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Lokoja. Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo accused the NCDC of sending compromised test kits to the State to cause mass infections.