Covid-19 lockdown: Obaro of Kabba cries out over herdsmen invasion

Thursday, June 4, 2020 2:47 pm


File: Herdsmen


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The lockdown declared in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State is bitting hard on the community. As the lockdown enters its second day, the Paramount ruler of the ancient kingdom, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Micheal Owoniyi, has cried out for help, saying that in just one night, herdsmen have invaded farms in the area.

The Obaro decried the hardship calling on Government to intervene quickly to stem further damages the lockdown would cause.

The Obaro made the remarks when members of the lockdown monitoring team visited his palace, noting that in just one day life is no longer the same in Kabba. He prayed for an early end for the suffering occasioned by the virus.

Kabba an ancient town and headquarters of Kabba Bunu LGA could be described as a ghost town yesterday as its life socio economically was brought to a halt.

Members of the monitoring team were seen seizing all motorcycles and impounding vehicles of violators, with all activities grounded.

As at yesterday the ever busy town with night life was completely asleep as no single soul was seen on the streets. Night life was completely grounded in the town yesterday.

Only few residents were seen seated in front of their houses, as many for fear of the patrolling soldiers were locked up in their houses.

The roads were empty with no vehicular movement an indication that the people adhered to the lockdown order.

