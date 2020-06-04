Edo APC asks court to stop Oshiomhole, NWC, Ize-Iyamu

By Jethro lbileke

The Executive Committee of Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dragged the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, before an Edo State High court over a waiver granted to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to a governorship aspirant of the party.

Other defendants in the suit include the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party NWC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Claimants in the suit marked HAB/05/1/2 are Unweni Nosa, Mathew Ogbebor, who hails from Ize-Iyamu’s Ugboko Ward, and Benjamin Oghumu, the APC chairman in Orhionmwon, the aspirant local government area.

When the preliminary hearing of the suit came up on Thursday, the claimants, through their Counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), also sought an order “restraining Ize-Iyamu from parading himself as a governorship aspirant entitled to participate in the APC primary election billed for June 22.”

The claimants prayed for a declaration that any waiver purportedly granted by Oshiomhole to Ize-Iyamu on May 21, 2020 or any other date is in gross violation of the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the 2014 amended constitution of APC.

According to them, “having regard to provisions of Articles 31(2) and 31(3)(II) of the APC Constitution, Oshiomhole cannot validly grant a waiver to the 3rd defendant without the approval of the National Executive Committee of the party and without Ize-Iyamu formally applying for such waiver through his claimed ward, local government and State.”

The Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje, adjourned further hearing in the suit to June 17.

TheNEWS reports that Ize-Iyamu dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December 2019 and immediately joined the APC.