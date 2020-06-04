Edo APC chieftain buries mum Friday

By Jethro lbileke

Madam Mary Uzamere, the late mother of Maj.-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, will be buried tomorrow, Friday, June 5.

She died at the age of 83 years, in Lagos, on Sunday, 24th May, 2020, after a brief illness.

She would be buried at Benin City residence of the aspirant of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Madam Uzamere was a devoted Christian and a professional nurse and midwife for several years in London where she retired meritoriously.

She is survived by eight children, 20 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A statement by the eldest son of the deceased, Charles Airhiavbere, said the remains of their matriarch would be interred in a private and low key ceremony, strictly to be attended by immediate family members,due to the restriction on large gatherings.

The APC chieftain urged all those to be present to strictly observe the social/physical distancing directive at the grave side.

He however expressed appreciation to families, friends and political associates who identified with him and members of the Airhiavbere and Uzamere families through prayers and support, during their moment of grief.

“Other activities to herald the final social ceremonies will commence in the future while we await the government’s lifting of restrictions occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic,” Airhiavbere said.