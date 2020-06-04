Edo: Court fixes date for suit seeking to stop Ize-Iyamu

A Benin High Court has fixed June 17, to hear the suit seeking to disqualify a governorship aspirant, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening of aspirants for its primary election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling party has scheduled the primaries for the governorship ticket in Edo for June 22.

The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje, announced the date on Thursday, while adjourning the case instituted by Mr Benjamin Oghumu, the Chairman of APC in Ohrionmwon Local Government Area of Edo.

Oghumu is praying the court to stop the screening of Ize-Iyamu on the grounds that he was not a registered member of APC in the local government.

NAN recalls that the suit was initially lodged at the Abudu High Court but later transferred to the state High Court in Benin.

The case was transferred sequel to a petition that Justice Vestie Eboreime of the Abudu High Court had been induced to secretly issue an ex-parte order, restraining APC from screening Ize-Iyamu.

There was heavy presence of security personnel around the High Court premises following the tension generated by the case.

The security operatives, together with the state Traffic Management Agency, barricaded the major roads and restricted both human and vehicular movements in the area.

Some journalists, who arrived late for coverage, were barred from going into the court, until the intervention of the Court Registrar, Mr Idemudia Aziegbemhin.