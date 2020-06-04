Gunmen attack on First Bank Isanlu claims many lives

By Richard Elesho

A gang of heavily armed robbers have attacked the First Bank branch in Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area in Kogi State. The attack happened about 2:30 pm and left many persons

The gunmen, described to be criminal herdsmen and numbered about eight were said to have arrived in two vehicles and forcefully entered the bank to carry out their dastardly act.

An eye witness told The News that the gunmen shot sporadically and killed at random for more than an hour. At the end of the operation, about 10 persons were feared killed. The dead included policemen

and passers-by.

The robbers were said to have divided themselves into groups. One allegedly went to the Police Station in the town to destabilized there, another to the bank close to a small market and park.

The Police Public Relations Spokesman for Kogi State Police Command William Ayah could not confirm the attack as he could not be reached.

Some years ago most of the banks in Okun land including the Isanlu bank were also robbed. Since that attack, some of the banks have not been operating.