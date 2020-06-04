Just in: Commissioner dumps Gov. Obaseki

Just in: Commissioner dumps Gov. Obaseki

Thursday, June 4, 2020 3:21 pm


Paul Ohonbamu

Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, has resigned his membership of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s executive council.

He announced his resignation in a terse letter he personally signed and addressed to Governor Obaseki.

He has however been replaced by Mr. We Stewart.

Ohonbamu in his resignation letter, said: “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo State to His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki this 4th day of June, 2020.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and. Operate outside‎ it for the general good of Edo State and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.”

He however expressed gratitude to the Governor‎ for in‎dulging him in his “purposeful and sophisticated administration”, just as he greeted “the ever loyal members of the state executive council.”

“I greet you, Sir, and the ever loyal members of the state executive council. I am particularly delighted that his Excellency’s second term bid is firm and sure-footed.

“Whenever we shall meet again I know not. Therefore, our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet, why, what shall smile, if not, it is true this parting was well-meaning,” he said.

When contacted, Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation but declined to make further comments.

In a statement announcing the appointment of the new Commissioner, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said:

“Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

Ogie added that the appointment takes “immediate effect.”

Until his appointment, Fee Stewart was the Public Relations Officer of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City.

His resignation has brought to two, members of Obaseki’s cabinet that have resigned within the last one month.

Mr Taiwo Akerele the Chief of Staff, had in May resigned his appointment stating administrative reasons.

