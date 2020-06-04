Just in: Lagos annouces dates, guidelines for resumption of religous services

Just in: Lagos annouces dates, guidelines for resumption of religous services

Thursday, June 4, 2020 4:44 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Reacts effectively

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Thursday released guidelines and dates for resumption of religious gathering in the State.

The Governor, who made the announcement at a press briefing said that Churches will resume on 21 June, while Mosques will resume of 19 June.

However, children below age 15 will not be not allowed to attend services while religious gatherings are also restricted to Fridays and Sundays.

Some of the other guidelines include limitation of religious centres to 40 per cent of the venue’s capacity while there should be no hugging, handshakes, serving of food e.g. the holy communion etc in any religious centre.

More later

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    16 facts about Bamidele Olumilua (1940-2020)
    60 mins ago

    N3.9bn project: Kwara lawmakers demand prosecution of ex-governor
    1 hour ago

    Buhari’s agricultural revolution to create 5m jobs, inject $10bn into economy
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki appoints new Commissioner after Ohonbamu’s exit
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki: Why Edo APC is insisting on indirect primary – Chairman
    1 hour ago

    Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin
    1 hour ago

    Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin
    2 hours ago

    Oyo police seek information on killers of 18-yr-old Bello