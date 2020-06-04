Just in: Lagos annouces dates, guidelines for resumption of religous services

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Thursday released guidelines and dates for resumption of religious gathering in the State.

The Governor, who made the announcement at a press briefing said that Churches will resume on 21 June, while Mosques will resume of 19 June.

However, children below age 15 will not be not allowed to attend services while religious gatherings are also restricted to Fridays and Sundays.

Some of the other guidelines include limitation of religious centres to 40 per cent of the venue’s capacity while there should be no hugging, handshakes, serving of food e.g. the holy communion etc in any religious centre.

