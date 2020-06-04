Kogi bandits attack: Bello directs security operatives to fish out perpetrators

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday prevailed on security agencies in the state to go after the criminals who participated in Thursday’s bank robbery in Insalu and attack on Police Station which led to the death of some persons including police personnel on duty.

Governor Bello gave the directive in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, the state capital.

While condoling family of those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate attack, Bello described the incident as unacceptable, dastardly and cowardly, implorig security operatives to apprehend the perpetrators.

Governor Bello charged residents of the State to readily assist the security operatives, in their own way, by providing useful information to help combat crime in the State.

He said the state’s hospitality should not be taken as gateway for criminal elements, assuring the people that government will protect them from the hands of criminals.

“Our open arms is no invitation to criminals. Our first responsibility as a government is to ensure the security of lives and property in the state. Bank robbery was a recurrence decimal in Kogi state before the current administration. Together with all security agencies in the state, we ended the regime of this form of crime since 2017, we will not allow this to reverse the gains we have recorded in protecting lives and property of our people”.

The Governor has also directed security agents to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering that could lead to arrest of the criminals.

It would be recalled that a gang of bandits descended on a police station and First Bank in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State. Unconfirmed reports put the casualty figure at 13.