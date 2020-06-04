Kogi bandits attack: Bello directs security operatives to fish out perpetrators

Kogi bandits attack: Bello directs security operatives to fish out perpetrators

Thursday, June 4, 2020 9:45 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday prevailed on security agencies in the state to go after the criminals who participated in Thursday’s bank robbery in Insalu and attack on Police Station which led to the death of some persons including police personnel on duty.

Governor Bello gave the directive in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, the state capital.

While condoling family of those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate attack, Bello  described the incident as unacceptable, dastardly and cowardly, implorig security operatives to apprehend the perpetrators.

Governor Bello charged residents of the State to readily assist the security operatives, in their own way, by providing useful information to help combat crime in the State.

He said the state’s hospitality should not be taken as gateway for criminal elements, assuring the people that government will protect them from the hands of criminals.

“Our open arms is no invitation to criminals. Our first responsibility as a government is to ensure the security of lives and property in the state. Bank robbery was a recurrence decimal in Kogi state before the current administration. Together with all security agencies in the state, we ended the regime of this form of crime since 2017, we will not allow this to reverse the gains we have recorded in protecting lives and property of our people”.

The Governor has also directed security agents to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering that could lead to arrest of the criminals.

It would be recalled that a gang of bandits descended on a police station and First Bank in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State. Unconfirmed reports put the casualty figure at 13.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Kogi bandits attack in picture
    19 mins ago

    Akinwumi Adesina: The inside story
    58 mins ago

    3 brothers in Police net over alleged murder of woman in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    EFCC docks ‘Bank MD’ for N100m scam
    1 hour ago

    Operation Harbin Hadari: 300 bandits killed in Katsina – Air Chief
    2 hours ago

    Concerns grow in S. Korea over wearing of face masks as temperature rises
    2 hours ago

    Lagos discharges 24 more coronavirus patients
    2 hours ago

    FG appoints acting VC for UNIPORT