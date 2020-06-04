Kogi bandits attack in picture

Thursday, June 4, 2020 10:46 pm


Thursdsy, 4th June 2020 turned out to be a black day for residents of Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State.
Armed bandits stormed the town and heartlessly pumped hot led on innocent persons. They were said to have operated in two groups. One group attacked the police station in the town, holding it hostage and killing the men on duty. The second group did the same at the First Bank…

Here are some pictures captured by early sympathisers at the scene

First Bank, Isanlu








