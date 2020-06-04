Lagos discharges 24 more coronavirus patients

The Lagos State Government says 24 additional coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres, having tested negative twice to the virus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Thursday that a total of 952 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos State, today, 24 more COVID-19 patients fully recovered.

“Fifteen males and nine females –all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with society.

”The patients, four from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 952,” the governor said.