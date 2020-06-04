N3.9bn project: Kwara lawmakers demand prosecution of ex-governor

The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday urged the State Government to hand over suspects in connection with the failed N3.9 billion Kwara Light project contract.

The lawmakers specifically demanded for the prosecution of a former governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and former Director General of Kwara Public Private Partnership (KP3), Abayomi Ogunshola, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged improper execution of the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the N3.9 billion electrification project was awarded in 2015 by former governor AbdulFatah Ahmed to provide illumination on some major streets in llorin metropolis and other parts of the state.

The House made the demand at plenary on Thursday in Ilorin after adopting the report of its ad-hoc committee investigating the execution of the ptoject.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Abolarin Gabriel, while presenting the report, informed his coleagues that the project was not properly executed in line with specification.

The Speaker, while reading the resolution of the House after deliberation and adoption of the report, said it has become imperative to prosecute the former governor and Ogunshola who jointly undertook to execute the project.

The Assembly also want repeal of the state Public Private Partnership law to curb corruption and other sharp practices in award of contracts in the state.

Besides, it called for a review of the terms and conditions of the Light Up Kwara Project.

The resolition urged the stste government to compel the two contractors handling the project to complete it according to specifications across the state.

The House called for transfer all activities of the project to the state Ministry of Energy for proper execution.

The speaker flayed the sidelining the ministry of energy in the award of the project, describing it as unacceptable.