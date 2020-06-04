Obaseki appoints new Commissioner after Ohonbamu’s exit

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved the appointment of Mr Stewart Efe as the state’s new Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, shortly after Mr Paul Ohonbamu resigned from the position.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr Stewart Efe as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation. His appointment takes immediate effect,” he said.

Efe, until his appointment was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City.

He hails from Ward 9, Egor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The new commissioner was a top contender as Chairman, Egor LGA, in the last local council elections, but stepped down for party interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ohonbamu said he resigned from the state cabinet for the good of Edo people and thanked Obaseki for the privilege given him to serve in his cabinet.