Operation Harbin Hadari: 300 bandits killed in Katsina – Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said over 300 bandits have been killed in the ongoing “Operation Harbin Hadari” in Katsina and the entire North West geo-political zone.

He spoke while assessing the performance of officers and men of the NAF on Thursday.

Abubakar who commended personnel of the Nigerian Air Force for fighting side by side with Nigerian Army in to clear bandits in the Northwest said, “I am also happy to announce that we have succeeded in killing 300 bandits in Katsina state.

“I am impressed with my officers and men deployed to Katsina who are fighting side by side with the Nigeria Army to ensure that bandits do not have any breathing space in Katsina and the entire North West geo-political zone.

“Í am also happy to say that we are getting the support of the state government and the traditional institutions in our operations,” he said.

The Air Chief called for vital information from members of the public to enable the air officers and men to wipe out the criminals disturbing the people.

“This is very necessary, we need intelligence information in our operations.

“Fighting insecurity is not the responsibility of only one person, it is a collective responsibility,” he added.