Oyo police seek information on killers of 18-yr-old Bello

Thursday, June 4, 2020 4:11 pm


Barakat Bello

The Police Command in Oyo State has solicited for credible information from members of the public to unravel those who raped and killed an 18-year-old girl, Barakat Bello.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barakat, a student of Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was raped and stabbed to death by hoodlums in her father’s residence at Kara Akinyele area on Monday in Ibadan.

Speaking to NAN on the incident on Thursday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said investigation to unravel the killers of the deceased has commenced.

“We solicit credible information from members of the public to urgently arrest those behind the incident.

“ The police are presently on top of the situation and we will brief the press when we have an update on the matter.

“Efforts are being intensified on the matter,” Fadeyi said.

It would be recalled that the father of the deceased, Kareem Bello, had said the hoodlums arrived their home possibly to rob when other members of the family were not at home except Barakat and her younger sister.

The father said that the hoodlums saw the deceased in the bathroom, raped and macheted her to death before her younger sister later saw her  corpse in a pool of blood.

