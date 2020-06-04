Police rescue mother of LG Chairman, SPDC workers from kidnappers in Bayelsa

The Police Command in Bayelsa has rescued the kidnapped 80-year-old, Mrs Beauty Nimizuoa, mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The police also rescued along with her some workers of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) kidnapped two months ago.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, told journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday that the rescue of kidnapped victims was made possible by the cooperation and support of law abiding people of the state.

“It is instructive to state that the command has rescued kidnapped victims, worthy of note is the rescue of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s workers and the 80- year-old Mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa local government council, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

“I am hopeful that with this level of commitment and engagements from the people of Bayelsa, we will together drive community policing initiative forward and make our communities safer again,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Beauty Nimizuoa was kidnapped on March 6, 2020, at her residence at Tombia community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Madam Beauty Nimiyigha is the mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, Mr Uropaye Nimiyigha.

A family source, who spoke in anonymity, told reporters that the victim is hale and hearty, but the family is trying to keep the incident calm.

“After the kidnapping of our mother, the entire family was in a state of dilemma. I remember that each time it rains, the chairman would start crying, but we thank God her kidnappers have released her.

“And each time it was raining then, he would be saying ‘how is my mother faring with the rain?’

“Whenever the temperature was hot, he would be crying and be worried about how his old mother was faring with the kidnappers.

“So today, we are happy that she is free and healthy. The Nigeria Police must be commended because they did a good job,” he said.(NAN)