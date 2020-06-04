Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin

Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin

Thursday, June 4, 2020 4:45 pm


The victims

By Jethro lbileke

A middle-aged man simply identified as Edafe has been allegedly struck dead by a thunderbolt in Benin, Edo State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a construction site around the cattle market in Asoro Hill, off Ekehuan Road.

It was gathered that when a heavy rain started, the deceased and other workers took refuge under an uncompleted building.

The thunderbolt however struck the building and displaced the workers.

Edafe was however unlucky, as he was struck dead at the spot.

The State Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment,as calls to his mobile phone failed to connect.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    16 facts about Bamidele Olumilua (1940-2020)
    1 hour ago

    N3.9bn project: Kwara lawmakers demand prosecution of ex-governor
    1 hour ago

    Buhari’s agricultural revolution to create 5m jobs, inject $10bn into economy
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki appoints new Commissioner after Ohonbamu’s exit
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki: Why Edo APC is insisting on indirect primary – Chairman
    2 hours ago

    Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Lagos annouces dates, guidelines for resumption of religous services
    2 hours ago

    Oyo police seek information on killers of 18-yr-old Bello