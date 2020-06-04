Thunderbolt kills construction worker in Benin

By Jethro lbileke

A middle-aged man simply identified as Edafe has allegedly been struck dead by a thunderbolt in Benin, Edo State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a construction site around the cattle market in Asoro Hill, off Ekehuan Road.

It was gathered that when a heavy rain started, the deceased and other workers took refuge under an uncompleted building.

The thunderbolt was said to have struck the building and displaced the workers.

Edafe was however unlucky, as he was struck dead at the spot.

The State Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment, as calls to his mobile phone failed to connect.