ACF loses 3 top members, mourns

ACF loses 3 top members, mourns

Friday, June 5, 2020 1:03 pm


The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Friday announced the deaths of three top members of the organization.
Mr Emmanuel Yawe, ACF National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.
It said that one of the deceased members was Amb. Ladan Shuni, a foundation member and former Vice Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, as well as former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morroco.
Another deceased member was Abdullahi Maaji, the Mutawallen Kontagora, former Director General, Federal Ministry of Industries and one time Financial Secretary of the forum, the statement said.
It added that the third deceased member was Dr Amuda Aluko, also a founding member of the ACF, who held the traditional title of Tafida of Ilorin before his death.
The ACF said the three were committed to the ideals of the forum, and had “served the north and the country  prudently as patriots.”
“The Forum condoles with members of their families and their state governments while praying Allah to grant them eternal rest.
“We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest even as He forgives their sins and rewards their good deeds.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Bello relaxes lockdown in Kabba-Bunu LG
    21 mins ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 168,000 cases, deaths reach 4,700 – WHO
    48 mins ago

    Bayelsa records 3rd COVID-19 death
    58 mins ago

    APC speaks on alleged defection of members to PDP in Kwara
    1 hour ago

    PDP rejects committee to reconcile 14 Edo Assembly members-elect
    1 hour ago

    “You’re not in charge!” –  Soyinka blasts Buhari
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Police reacts to the Isanlu bandits attack
    3 hours ago

    Edo primary: APC invites members to screen credentials of Obaseki, others