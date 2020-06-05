Covid-19: Kogi Governor lifts lockdown order on Kabba-Bunu

Friday, June 5, 2020 2:21 pm


Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has relaxed the lockdown placed on Kabba- Bunu Local Government Area. The lockdown order which came into effect on Tuesday lasted for three days

The State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello made the announcement to lift the lockdown at a press briefing
in Lokoja on Friday.

He maintained that Kogi State is free from the Coronavirus disease. He however said the lockdown was occasioned by the need to be responsive to the alleged case of a reported case of the disease in the Local Government.

Bello explained that the state squadron committee on the virus coordinated contact tracing and testing in the area. He said all the tests conducted came out negative, vindicating State government’s position on the virus.

The Governor said more samples have been taken and would be sent to the NCDC.

The Governor also spoke on the gunmen attack on Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government in which about ten people died and assured that the criminals would be apprehended and bought to book.

