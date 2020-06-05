Ignatius Ajuru varsity expels 7 students over cultism, other offences 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University, Port Harcourt on Thursday, expelled seven students of the institution over alleged involvement in cult related activities and other offences.

According to a statement published on Facebook page of the University, tow students – Wiche ThankGod Chinemerem of the Department of Political Science and Success Humphrey Chigomeru of the Department of Political Science were expelled for forceful initiation of a student into the Vikings fraternity.

Also, Felix Ikenna Amadi, also of the Department of Political Science though part of those who forcefully initiated a student into cultism, was given one year rustication for publicly denouncing cultism twice.

Ijeokwu Louis Emmanuel of the Department of Computer Science was also expelled by Senate for cult attack, which led to a student sustaining gunshot wounds.

Similarly, the Senate expelled Emesiobi Justice, of the Department of Social Studies for duping unsuspecting postgraduate students of their school fees.

Wobodia Favour Nnenda of the Department of Physics and Njoku Evans of the Department of Economics were also expelled from the university for impersonation during their examinations.

Meanwhile, Eke Chinonso of the Department of Physics and Assor Sampson of the Department of Social Studies are to be given serious warning to desist from associating with bad friends, while Martins Alikor and Salem Oba Iyalla both of the Department of English Studies and Communication Art who were suspended have been recalled back to the university.

The decisions were taken by Senate after the presentation of Report by the Students Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to members of Senate who deliberated on the issues raised.

The Senate of the University also upheld the decision for all operators of business centres around the ICT centre of the University to be sent away. Only duly registered business operators would henceforth be permitted to operate at the campus.

The Senate also advised students to stop patronizing those unauthorized one and to use the ICT centre for all their legitimate business transactions.

Staff of the postgraduate school are warned to desist from referring students to these business centres for payment of fees.