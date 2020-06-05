Kogi bandits attack: Rep. Abejide assures of justice

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency has condemned in totality the Thursday armed robbery attack at the

First Bank PlC, Isanlu Branch.

The incident claimed lives of many residents of the community and all the policemen on duty at the divisional headquarters.

In a statement Abejide desctibed the act as cruel and horrible. He said the perpetrators are atrocious and that there can never be any valid reasons or rationale behind such violence that has left many families and homes without their loved ones and which put the community in total shock and sorrow.

“I want to express my condolences to the people of Isanlu community, Yagba-East and the entire Nigerian Police Force whose gallant officers lost their lives in this ungodly attack, I also want to assure you all that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice.

“I appeal to us all to work together to ensure safety in our communities so that this kind of incident will not reoccur, I also want to urge all residents to cooperate at various levels to ensure our communities get more secured.

“I pray that peace return to our communities and homes. May God grant the departed soul’s rest. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families and we all must not relent until everyone who planned or perpetrate this heinous crime face the full wrath of the law.