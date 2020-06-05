Kogi land dispute: Yahaya Bello reads Riots Act

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has warned those stoking the embers of discord to desist from the act or face decisive action from the government. He issued the warning on Friday when he was talking with Journalists in Lokoja.

Bello was reacting to a High Court judgement involving some territories in the state on Tuesday. The court had granted the prayer of the Attah Igala HRH Michael Ameh-Oboni concerning the ownership of some lands situated outside his recognised domain. The Attah Igala is President of Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs.

The court ruled that Ajaokuta (in Kogi Central), Lokoja and Kotonkarffe (in Kogi West) lands all historically belong to the Igala kingdom. The ruling has since set many tongues waging and generated tensions among the various ethnic groups in the affected places.

The Governor advised parties to the dispute to resolve it constitutionally. He however said there is no room for imperialism in the modern world and non would thrive under his watch.

The Governor called on those affected in the tussle to seek legal means to address their grievances stressing that the state government would be hard on those using history rightly or wrongly to create confusion.

“I advise those who may want to test the will of this administration to desist in their own interests as we will not spare any means to restore normalcy where they may want to break the law” Bello said.

”This administration have toiled tirelessly to enhance the unity of the state.that is why we invented the acronym EBIGO, meaning Ebira, Igalaland, Okun to futher underline the seriousness with which we hold the unity of this state.

“We will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone no matter how highly or lowly placed you think you might be .” he added