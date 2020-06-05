Kogi Police reacts to the Isanlu bandits attack

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has provided more details on the gunmen attack on Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government, Area of Kogi State and commenced full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the Command William Anya in a statement disclosed that the armed men numbered about 25 and they stormed the otherwise sleepy community around 2.00pm.

He further revealed that the dare devil men used AK-47 and dynamite to carry out simultaneous attack on the Police Station and bank facilities in the community. The attack left 8 police officers including three women dead.

Anya said the State Commissioner of Police has promptly drafted anti-robbery detectives, counter terrorism experts and other professionals in the force on the trail of the criminals. He urged people to cooperate with the Police while going about their normal businesses.

The statement reads in part:

“During the incident, eight Police Officers lost their lives among which were three Women Police Officers while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The injured Officers were taken to the Hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the Mortuary.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command has deployed team of Operatives comprising Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Tactical and Operational Officers as well as Homicide detectives in synergy with other security agencies to the scene to cumb the area with the view of arresting the culprits as well as to reassures the residents of their safety.

“The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to sharpened their power of observation and report any suspicious movement or characters within and around the Isanlu area to the Police or any nearest security agencies.

“The Commissioner wishes to reassure the public that, the case will be investigated to its logical conclusion and the perpetrators brought to book.