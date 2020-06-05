Police in Lagos arrest man kissing minor in viral video

Police in Lagos arrest man kissing minor in viral video

Friday, June 5, 2020 11:32 pm


Police:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested  one Adeyeye Babatunde, ”M” of Kajola St., Shagamu, Ogun State, for kissing his three-year old step sister in a viral video.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Friday, said that Babatunde was a Botany student of Lagos State University, Ojo.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed detectives from the Gender Unit to analyse the video and apprehend the suspect.

“The team got the suspect and he has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, , for diligent prosecution in court.

“The CP expresses gratitude to Nigerians who helped in bringing the incident to the notice of the police, and urged everyone to continue to speak out against sexual and gender-based violence,” Elkana said.

He said that for complaints on rape, child abuse or domestic violence, the public should call any of the following numbers.

“08175899289, 09062887858, 09062887856, 09062887849, 09062887841, 09062887870, 08023532283, 09062887864, 09062887861 and 09062887860,” Elkana said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Police kill 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 15 cows, 171 sheep, rifle
    48 mins ago

    Why Danbatta was reappointed as NCC’s boss – Minister
    1 hour ago

    Reps to investigate privatisation of power sector
    1 hour ago

    FG to enhance legal framework for Nigeria’s digital identity – Malami
    1 hour ago

    Ignatius Ajuru varsity expels 7 students over cultism, other offences 
    2 hours ago

    Lagos govt warns religious centres against flouting of guidelines
    2 hours ago

    NNPC alerts on fake diesel, urges motorists to avoid use
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: 2 month-old-baby among new patients in Delta