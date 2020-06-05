Why Danbatta was reappointed as NCC’s boss – Minister

Why Danbatta was reappointed as NCC’s boss – Minister

Friday, June 5, 2020 11:55 pm


Pantami andDanbatta: Photo Credit: ITU

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has said the  reappointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) was part of efforts to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector.

Pantami, who said this in a statement signed by Mrs Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson for the ministry in which the reappointment of the NCC boss for the second term was announced  in Abuja.

He added that the reappointment of Danbatta was also in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of Nigeria.

The minister added that he also recommended the reappointment of the NCC chief based in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Pantami congratulated the EVC and directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the commission to ensure adequate mechanisms were in place to facilitate implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the ministry.

He, however, enjoined him to ensure that the interests of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors were adequately protected.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Police kill 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 15 cows, 171 sheep, rifle
    1 hour ago

    Reps to investigate privatisation of power sector
    1 hour ago

    Police in Lagos arrest man kissing minor in viral video
    1 hour ago

    FG to enhance legal framework for Nigeria’s digital identity – Malami
    1 hour ago

    Ignatius Ajuru varsity expels 7 students over cultism, other offences 
    2 hours ago

    Lagos govt warns religious centres against flouting of guidelines
    2 hours ago

    NNPC alerts on fake diesel, urges motorists to avoid use
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: 2 month-old-baby among new patients in Delta