Why Danbatta was reappointed as NCC’s boss – Minister

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has said the reappointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) was part of efforts to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector.

Pantami, who said this in a statement signed by Mrs Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson for the ministry in which the reappointment of the NCC boss for the second term was announced in Abuja.

He added that the reappointment of Danbatta was also in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of Nigeria.

The minister added that he also recommended the reappointment of the NCC chief based in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Pantami congratulated the EVC and directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the commission to ensure adequate mechanisms were in place to facilitate implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the ministry.

He, however, enjoined him to ensure that the interests of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors were adequately protected.