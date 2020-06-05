By Nehru Odeh

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has lashed out at President Muhammmadu Buhari , accusing him of not being in charge of governance in Nigeria.

Soyinka said this on PlusTV Africa on Thursday, while reacting to an open letter the former military administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Umar Dangiwa retd, had written the president . In that letter Dangiwa accused him of not just appointing only people from Northern Nigeria into public office but also giving preferences to one particular tribe over another , citing some examples to back up his claims. He however warned Buhari to stop ignoring Christians and people from Southern Nigeria.

Soyinka described the lopsidedness as criminal. His words as quoted by The Cable.

“First of all, I was appalled by the silence that followed this revelation. I think those who are responsible for this criminal lopsidedness should be punished. It’s not sufficient just to discuss. It’s criminal.

“I have said this before. I don’t believe there is really anybody in charge of Aso Rock. I’ve been studying the trend over the past year and a half and I believe this president is not in charge of this nation, in so many aspects and directions.

“It is not fact alone; we know the history of this. We know what it has caused the nation and we know it isn’t over yet. And you say you are launching an enquiry. That’s not enough,” Soyinka averred.