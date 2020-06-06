Buhari asks bandits to surrender or face “disgraceful and violent end’’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday warned bandits that have slaughtered hundreds of people across villages and communities in his home State of Katsina to surrender their weapons or face “disgraceful and violent end’’.

The President issued the stern warning to the bandits at a meeting with the governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the President who revealed this in a statement added that Buhari also assured the people and government of Katsina State of fresh initiatives to improve security of lives and property in the state.

According to the president, the bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state and across the country will not go unpunished.

He assured that more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States would be under taken by government.

Buhari commiserated with Masari on the loss of lives from attacks by bandits.

Some of the prominent indigenes of Katsina who have lost their lives in the attacks by the bandits include the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino and the APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulhamid Duburawa.