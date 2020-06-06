Butcher faked girlfriend’s kidnap, demands N.5m ransom in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 25- year – old butcher, Basit Olasunkanmi has been arrested by the Police in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State for staging a fake kidnap of his 17 years old girlfriend in order to get money to solve his own problems

Basit was arrested alongside his supposedly kidnapped girlfriend, Seun Adekunle in Abeokuta following a report by the girl’s mother, Mrs Adekunle at Enugada police station, in the Lafenwa area Ogun State capital.

In a press statement, the Ogun State Police Command explained that the butcher and his girlfriend plotted the idea of fake kidnapping when the mother of the girls sent her to market to get her some items at Lafenwa market.

Instead of going to the market, the girl, according to the police, went straight to her boyfriend’s place and stayed there. The boyfriend later called the mother to demand for N500,000 ransom.

The statement by the Police partly reads,: “They were arrested following a report by the mother of the girl, one Bukky Adekunle, who reported at Enugada police division on the 4th of June 2020, that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa market since on the 1st of June 2020 and has not returned since then.

“She stated further that she received a call from someone two days later who claimed to have kidnap the girl and demanding for the sum of#500,000 as ransome if she likes to see her daughter alive, the caller also warned her not to make mistake of reporting to the police if she still needs her daughter.”

“Upon the report, the DPO Enugada division SP Baba Hamzat quickly led his detectives on technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend are hibernating and pretending to be with kidnappers.

“They were promptly arrested and brought to the station. Preliminary investigation revealed that the boyfriend who is a butcher was the one who brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some only God knows problem.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.”