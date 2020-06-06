COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 deaths, 328 new cases

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 328 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11, 844.

The NCDC announced this on Friday through it’s official Twitter handle, saying that as at June 5, 2020, 328 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that till date, 11844 cases had been confirmed, 7815 active cases, 3696 cases have been treated and discharged and 333 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 328 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos(121), FCT(70),Bauchi(25), Rivers(18), Oyo(16), Kaduna(15), Gombe(14), Edo(13),Ogun(13), Jigawa(8), Enugu(6), Kano(5), Osun(2), Ondo(2).

The NCDC said that there is no cure yet for COVID-19, but, its supportive management of cases involve: management of symptoms , management of pre-existing conditions, Supplemental oxygen therapy, treatment of bacterial infection, and ensuring patients that were well-nourished and hydrated.

The NCDC, however, called on Nigerians not to pull down their mask down their chin.

“You can speak, cough or sneeze inside your mask, then wash or dispose properly,” it said.

One of the ways Africa Center for Disease Control is supporting the COVID-19 response in Nigeria was by deploying epidemiologists and volunteers to work with national and state level staff in carrying out outbreak investigation, contact tracing and other response activities.