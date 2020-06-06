FG speaks on alleged plan to absorb N-Power volunteers into civil service

FG speaks on alleged plan to absorb N-Power volunteers into civil service

Saturday, June 6, 2020 8:16 pm


Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has described as false, the news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.

“The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news,” the Ministry said in the statement signed by Rhoda Ilya.

“Any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate Federal Government channels,” it added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Buhari asks bandits to surrender or face “disgraceful and violent end’’
    1 hour ago

    NiMet predicts cloudiness, thunderstorm Sunday to Tuesday
    1 hour ago

    The 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes
    1 hour ago

    New York to accelerate reopening as COVID-19 deaths hit new low
    2 hours ago

    Jollof + Music Guinness World record program postponed
    2 hours ago

    Tribute to Maikanti Baru: Indelible oil footprints
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Discharged patients recount experience in Delta
    4 hours ago

    How Jesus arrested me the second time – Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie