FG speaks on alleged plan to absorb N-Power volunteers into civil service

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has described as false, the news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.

“The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news,” the Ministry said in the statement signed by Rhoda Ilya.

“Any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate Federal Government channels,” it added.