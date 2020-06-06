Gunmen kill civil defence officer in Rivers

The Commandant General OF Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a massive manhunt for gunmen who killed an officer of the corps, Chief Corps Assistant Godwin Mbula, during an attack on Shell Gio Manifold in Rivers State

The Commandant General also condemned the killing of the officer as ‘dastardly and cowardly” in a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga said Saturday evening.

The Civil Defence officer was killed in the early hours of Saturday when gunmen invaded Shell manifold located at Gio and shot at the victim.

He said the gunmen suspected to be oil bunkers had gone to the manifold known as Gio to siphon oil, but were resisted by the NSCDC men guiding the manifold.

The Commandant General said the nation is facing challenges with unrepentant vandals, adding that the Corps was also giving them sleepless time to reduce to the lowest minimum nefarious activities of vandals across the nation.

“Despite the attacks on our officers on daily basis, we have vowed to bring to an end to oil theft, bunkering activities and attack on all government critical infrastructures in the country,” Gana said.

He charged his men on the need to work closely with other sister agencies for effective policing, surveillance, intelligence and information gathering, with a view to ensure that the protection of lives and properties of citizenry is guaranteed.

He stressed that security agencies cannot work and achieve result without the cooperation of the people, adding that, it will take collective efforts of all security outfits to bring the perpetrators of this unrest to book.

The NSCDC boss, further called on Nigerians to support government and security agencies by providing them with helpful information as the public owes it a duty to the security bodies to identify criminals in the community.