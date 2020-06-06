How pregnant UI postgraduate student was killed with ‘heavy stone’ in Ibadan

Saturday, June 6, 2020 7:46 am


University of Ibadan

Unknown assailants killed a seven-month Shomuyiwa Azeezat, a female postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan by hitting her with a heavy stone on the head in her off-campus apartment in the capital of Oyo State, the University’s Students’ Union President, Akeju Olusegun, said in a statement.

Olusegun said the deceased was hit with a heavy stone on the head, resulting in her death  on Friday in her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun, Akinyele area.

“During a visit to the deceased’s residence this afternoon by the Students’ Union leaders, it was confirmed by neighbours that she was hit with a heavy stone on the head.

“However, investigations are on-going by the Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command,”Olusegun said.

He also confirmed tha some co-tenants of the deceased have been arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Azeezat, was a postgraduate student of the Department of Social Work in the Faculty of Education.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying a stone was used to smash her head.

He said investigation into the incident had commenced.

“Men of the police have also been deployed around that axis to provide maximum protection of life and property in the area,” Fadeyi said.

