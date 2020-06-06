How troops killed 70 bandits in Kaduna forest – DHQ

Based on credible information, troops of the newly-launched Operation Accord on Friday embarked on an operation in which no fewer than 70 armed bandits and cattle rustlers were killed in Kashia Forest in Kaduna State, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The operation involved in a combined ground and air offensive conducted by troops of Operation Thunder Strike, under Operation Accord, in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and local Vigilantes in the area, according to a statement issued by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the troops also pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun Local Government Area into the forest.

“Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships.

“After the air interdiction, 70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries while exploitation operation is still being carried out by the troops in the forest.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces.

“This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that troops of Operation Yaki in blocking positions for Operation Accord at outskirts of Kankomi village arrested two bandits’ logistics suppliers.

He said that Items such as recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries were recovered.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Yaki and Air Component of Operation Accord for their dexterity.

“The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country,” he said.