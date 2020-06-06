Igala kingdom: Ihimege Igu set to appeal judgement

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Ohimegye Igu Kitonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto on Friday urged the people of Kogi LG to remain law abiding in the face of a recent court judgement on the overlord of Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kitonkarfe to the Attah Igala.

The Royal Father says he has assembled a team of professional lawyers to take over the legal battle.

He said the team of lawyers is already studying the judgement in order to fathom app r opriatw response. He assured that the people would get judgement, pointing out that the Judgment insults the sensibility of Koton karfe people.

It would be recalled that early this week a High Court in Lokoja granted the overlord of three additional local governments namely Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kotonkarffe to the Attah Igala citing historical records. The judgement has elicited hot reactions from different members of the public.

Governor Yahaya Bello in a reaction said his administration will not tolerate imperialism. He however advised parties to the dispute to pursue their grievances legally.