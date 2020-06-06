Jollof + Music Guinness World record program postponed

The much anticipated Jollof + Music Guinness World Record organized by #IAMBRANDNIGERIA, originally schedule for the World Jollof Rice Day, being Saturday 22nd August 2020, where Nigeria will become the World Jollof authority has now been postponed.

This was contained in a statement signed by Taiwo Oluboyede, the Project Director.

The task of making Jollof rice a Nigerian brand collateral, same as chicken is to Kentucky by setting a Guinness World Record for the Largest Serve of Jollof rice, where 60 Chefs will be cooking 6 tons of rice in a single pot, establishing Nigeria’s undisputable authority in the popular delicacy, was announced at the #IAMBRANDNIGERIA Award & Gala at the Lagos Oriental hotel, late last year. And several activities have been set in motion towards the Jollof festival.

But the unexpected advent of a devastating global pandemic which literarily shut down global economies, including Nigeria’s and is preventing mass gathering has also affected the staging of the world record feat.

According to Taiwo Oluboyede “Corona virus pandemic and its long effect which has resulted to the cancellation or postponement of major global events, including the Tokyo Olympics, the English premiership, the National Sport Festival etc, has also affected us in this world record task, which wasmeant to be the high point of this year’s Jollof Rice Festival, scheduled to hold at popular locations across Lagos.”

He went further “This has been an unusual times that nobody, not even the world best intelligence or military might anticipated. We were all caught unawares. Many things have been set in motion for this world record, including the fabrication of 4.2-meter diameter pot, which is also a record on its own. But the force of nature has decided to make it unfeasible for mass gatherings at this time”

Meanwhile, we have chosen to see opportunity in the situation as we take extra time to plan towards what we hope will be one of the most talked about festival and Guinness World Record event in this part of the world.

I like to assure our partners and supporters that we are making good this situation and the festival will now be expanded beyond the original plan.

We have also informed the Guinness World Record authority of our intention to postpone the event, even though a definite date in 2021 has not been set yet.

I like to sincerely appreciate all partners and supporters ranging from the government, the private sectors our advisory board members and several individuals.

I like to specially thank the Lagos State government, particularly, the Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture, the Ministry of Agriculture and other agencies of the state who have seen this as unique opportunity to make a positive narrative about the Lagos dream, as a place of limitless opportunities and innovation; as we showcase our tourism potentials and rice value chain,taking advantage of the global media that accompanied a Guinness World Record, and have thrown their weight behind us by endorsing and supporting it.

I thank the Federal Ministry of information and Culture for their letter of support and reference to National Institute of hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

I must thank APCON and the registrar for their faith in it since the ideation stage.

A new date and other details will be announced and effectively communicated as soon as possible. But before then, let’s all keep safe.